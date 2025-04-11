Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.82. 5,504,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 20,184,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ACHR

Archer Aviation Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 3.16.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 99,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $764,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,131,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,712,111.10. This trade represents a 8.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 50,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $352,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,728.64. This trade represents a 52.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,780 shares of company stock worth $3,158,081 in the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,647 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,480,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,859 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,835,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,908,000 after acquiring an additional 724,736 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,999,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,280 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $42,709,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.