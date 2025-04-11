Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 97,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $9.35 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $253.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.78). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

