Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.20.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCT
Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $9.35 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $253.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.97.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.78). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arcturus Therapeutics
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.