Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 590,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,402,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.57.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.19. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.11% and a negative net margin of 140.97%. The business had revenue of $71.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 2,819 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $36,731.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,570.29. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 8,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $105,892.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,388.40. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $631,256. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1,261.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

