Argent Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

