Argent Trust Co Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.34.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $88.70 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $143.37 billion, a PE ratio of 89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

