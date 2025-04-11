Argent Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,095 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in CVS Health by 903.1% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 768,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,295,000 after purchasing an additional 691,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $68.86 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $71.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.43.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Leerink Partners raised shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

