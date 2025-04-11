Argent Trust Co Sells 547 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in American Tower by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $208.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a PE ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.01. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.37%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This trade represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

