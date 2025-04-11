Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Stock Price Down 6.3% – Time to Sell?

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $7.49. 23,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,556,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARHS. Piper Sandler downgraded Arhaus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Baird R W cut Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 1,158.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

