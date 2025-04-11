Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ARIS. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut Aris Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 8.6 %

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ARIS opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. Aris Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas A. Patterson sold 8,299 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $253,949.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,776.80. The trade was a 12.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $27,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,604 shares of company stock worth $29,817,145 in the last three months. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

