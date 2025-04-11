Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given New $372.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $370.00 to $372.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $325.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $83.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.78. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $230.08 and a 52 week high of $350.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $3,229,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,536,304.26. The trade was a 12.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $877,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,499.14. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,235 shares of company stock worth $7,478,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $447,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

