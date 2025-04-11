ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.00. ASE Technology shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 2,579,477 shares trading hands.
ASE Technology Trading Up 5.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.
ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ASE Technology
About ASE Technology
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ASE Technology
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.