ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $7.00. ASE Technology shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 2,579,477 shares trading hands.

ASE Technology Trading Up 5.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ASE Technology

About ASE Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 103.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,571,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after buying an additional 1,818,753 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,197,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,410 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,780,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,094,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,160,000 after purchasing an additional 611,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 507,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.