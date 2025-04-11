Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Insider Acquires £5,898 in Stock

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) insider Renata Ribeiro bought 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,932 ($51.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,898 ($7,655.76).
Ashtead Group Trading Down 1.3 %
LON AHT traded down GBX 50 ($0.65) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,819 ($49.57). 1,219,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,580. The firm has a market cap of £20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,508.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,245.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ashtead Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,477 ($45.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,448 ($83.70).
Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 77.20 ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 14.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashtead Group plc will post 363.5658915 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AHT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($90.86) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($88.27) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,840 ($88.79).
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
