Astar One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.25 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last week, Astar has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Astar token can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Astar has a total market capitalization of $191.35 million and approximately $13.25 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Astar alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,307.79 or 1.00315009 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81,915.33 or 0.99836691 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Astar

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,391,999,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,634,266,327 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Astar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Astar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.