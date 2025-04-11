Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $365.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price objective on Atlassian from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $198.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.78 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $253.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $2,010,923.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,535,250.52. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $394,972.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 210,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,690,889.35. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,033 shares of company stock valued at $68,608,284. Corporate insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17,941.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,737,000 after buying an additional 1,806,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Atlassian by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 499.7% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,575,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.