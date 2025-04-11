Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Position Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 69,059 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 38.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after purchasing an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,221,000 after acquiring an additional 95,888 shares in the last quarter. Lancaster Investment Management boosted its position in Autoliv by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 568,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,350,000 after acquiring an additional 85,732 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 41.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $39,638.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,712.25. This represents a 36.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $569,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,062.30. The trade was a 19.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALV. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

Autoliv stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.69.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. Research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 34.70%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

