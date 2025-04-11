Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 778,267 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 466,223 shares.The stock last traded at $62.37 and had previously closed at $61.93.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDV. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Emprise Bank raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 137,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 353,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after buying an additional 9,396 shares during the period.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

