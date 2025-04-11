Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 352,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 211,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,339,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $48,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Dillard’s by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after acquiring an additional 39,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total value of $130,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,836.15. This trade represents a 20.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $314.92 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $282.24 and a fifty-two week high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $398.27 and a 200 day moving average of $414.03.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by $3.64. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.71%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

