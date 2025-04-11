Aviva PLC Has $598,000 Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 134.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Stock Down 2.1 %

HCKT stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

The Hackett Group Increases Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $77.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HCKT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Get Our Latest Report on HCKT

About The Hackett Group

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.