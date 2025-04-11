Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 282,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 109,439 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $3,686,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 57,219 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,455,000 after buying an additional 1,444,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $98.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

