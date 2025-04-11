Aviva PLC Makes New $575,000 Investment in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Hawkins by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 180.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawkins by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,367,000 after buying an additional 38,877 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 487.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,260,000 after acquiring an additional 211,472 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth about $2,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWKN opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.98 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.84.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 18.37%.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

