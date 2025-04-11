Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLBD. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth $2,947,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth about $1,345,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,606,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,578,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $108,565.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,871.68. This trade represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BLBD opened at $33.65 on Friday. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLBD. StockNews.com raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.21.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

