Aviva PLC Sells 1,372 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,983,000 after acquiring an additional 58,926 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,383,000 after purchasing an additional 340,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Agilysys by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 610,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,347,000 after purchasing an additional 511,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $100.00 price target on Agilysys in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.58.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total value of $725,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,533,787.68. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $56,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,328.32. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,088 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

