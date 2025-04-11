Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.14 and last traded at $26.59, with a volume of 1596346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Azenta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Azenta

Azenta Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Azenta by 305.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.