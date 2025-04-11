AZZ Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AZZ to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $80.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.33. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $69.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $403.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.30 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AZZ will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZZ shares. Sidoti raised shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital raised AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

