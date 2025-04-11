B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Trading Up 3.2% – What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.90. 1,426,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,779,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark cut shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.94.

Get B2Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BTO

B2Gold Trading Up 4.7 %

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In other news, Director Gregory Barnes bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$203,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 13,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total value of C$49,880.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$60.64. The trade was a 99.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 415,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,577. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About B2Gold

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.