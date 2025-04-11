B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Trading Up 5.6% – Should You Buy?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.59 and last traded at C$4.51. 2,373,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,864,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark cut shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.32%.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 99,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total value of C$376,972.35. Also, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 27,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$108,383.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$62.24. The trade was a 99.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 415,145 shares of company stock worth $1,635,577 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

