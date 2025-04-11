Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Shares Sold by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,220,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,907 shares during the period. Backblaze comprises about 2.4% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Backblaze were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Backblaze by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Backblaze by 15.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze Stock Down 4.9 %

Backblaze stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $244.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Backblaze from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Backblaze from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Backblaze

Backblaze Profile

(Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.