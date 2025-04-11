Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Up 7.4% – Here’s Why

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.41 and last traded at $17.24. 134,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 812,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BBAR

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,332.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.