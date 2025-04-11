Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,344 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in CDW were worth $29,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CDW by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in CDW by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in CDW by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW opened at $146.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $137.31 and a 52-week high of $249.33.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. Barclays increased their target price on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

