Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 653,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,133 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $37,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 41,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $55.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on ES

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,496.46. The trade was a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.