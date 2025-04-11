Bank of Montreal Can Has $41.51 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $41,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 27.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 535,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,662,000 after buying an additional 116,852 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,872.31. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Loop Capital set a $260.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.90.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $210.02 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.13 and a 1-year high of $234.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

