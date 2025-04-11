Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 75,054 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 333.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75,054 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,645,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,128,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,898,000 after buying an additional 518,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $57,407,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 95.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,708,000 after buying an additional 191,272 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $113.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $164.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.39.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.68%.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Genuine Parts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

