Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 507.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,192 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $15,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on J. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.14.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.79. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.23 and a 12-month high of $156.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

