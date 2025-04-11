Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $13,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $317,690,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,289,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $994,522,000 after purchasing an additional 252,583 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 807,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,315,000 after acquiring an additional 244,709 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,803,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of MTB opened at $157.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $133.03 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.87.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MTB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.97.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

