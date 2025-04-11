Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 551,283 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,881 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 551,283 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NIKE were worth $14,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its position in NIKE by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NIKE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

