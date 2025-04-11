Barclays Cuts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $129.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $181.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.22% from the company’s current price.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,901,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fjell Capital LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Fjell Capital LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 532.9% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 64,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $404,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

