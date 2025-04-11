Barclays Cuts nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $65.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on nVent Electric from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. CL King upgraded nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

NYSE NVT opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.21. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

