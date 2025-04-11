Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Stock Price

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

BOH has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $60.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.87. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $82.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. Research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In other news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $33,661.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,703.60. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $150,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,708.84. This represents a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 285.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

