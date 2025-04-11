Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Price

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $270.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HUM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.60.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.97. 1,629,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,977. Humana has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $406.46. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 150.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

