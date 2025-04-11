Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 544,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,719,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

BHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 577.82% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,301,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,004,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 108,269 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,684,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,460,000 after acquiring an additional 145,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

