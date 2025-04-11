Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.23 and last traded at $77.85, with a volume of 5557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAMXF. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Dbs Bank cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $37.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

