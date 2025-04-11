Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Down 13% Following Analyst Downgrade

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.25. The stock traded as low as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.21. 10,479,806 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 4,833,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

