Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Down 13% Following Analyst Downgrade

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price dropped 13% during trading on Friday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.25. The stock traded as low as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.21. Approximately 10,479,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 4,833,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

