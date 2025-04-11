Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Up 19.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) rose 19.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.54 and last traded at C$2.48. Approximately 11,329,556 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 4,643,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.33.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BTE

Baytex Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Baytex Energy Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.48%.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.