Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Price Up 22.1% – Still a Buy?

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) was up 22.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.54. Approximately 14,022,296 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 4,751,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BTE. CIBC dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets cut Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.33.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

