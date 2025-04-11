Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Trading 22.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) shares were up 22.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.54. Approximately 14,022,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 4,751,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Baytex Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.33.

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Baytex Energy Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.62. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -20.48%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

