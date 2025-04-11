Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Trading Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $61.89 and last traded at $63.00. 4,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 12,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum set a $115.00 target price on Bel Fuse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Bel Fuse Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $818.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.98.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.41 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 7.66%.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 41.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 632.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 278.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 6.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Further Reading

