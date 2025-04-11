Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Position Cut by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 7,390.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 701.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 148,512 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.5 %

BERY opened at $64.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.54. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $74.24.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

