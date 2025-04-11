Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 31,840 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,840 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $18,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at $19,676,802.60. This represents a 0.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Johnson Rice cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Williams Trading set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.54.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

