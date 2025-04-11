Best Restaurant Stocks To Follow Now – April 11th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Booking are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares issued by companies operating in the food service industry, such as fast-food chains, casual dining, and fine dining establishments. The performance of these stocks is influenced by consumer tastes, economic conditions, and industry trends, making them a unique segment of the broader stock market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.29. 27,404,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,454,683. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $252.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $7.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $523.54. 3,066,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,476. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.35. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $539.00.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.77. 9,139,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,273,829. The stock has a market cap of $308.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.95.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.08. 2,024,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,496. The stock has a market cap of $220.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.71 and its 200-day moving average is $298.97. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded up $133.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4,627.97. 129,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,416. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,717.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,763.18. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $151.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

